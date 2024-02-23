Aayush Sharma: ‘Ruslaan’ Is An Unforgettable Story That Blends Emotion, Action

Art & Entertainment

Actor Aayush Sharma has shared a preview for his upcoming movie, ‘Ruslaan’, which he says is an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action.

February 23, 2024

Photo: PUNE.NEWS
Helmed by director Karan L. Butani, in ‘Ruslaan’, Aayush takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative, viewers can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotion.

Aayush said: "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible."

The theme music promises to linger in the audiences' minds long after the teaser ends.

The director promises the film is a complete package.

Butani said: “It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience.”

"Ruslaan isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it is crafted to resonate deeply with viewers," added producer Radhamohan.

‘Ruslaan’ also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts.

The film is all set to release on April 26.

