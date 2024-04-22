Art & Entertainment

Aarchi Sachdeva Insists It Was Her Destiny To Play Saanchi In ‘Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara’

Actress Aarchi Sachdeva, who will be seen portraying the character of Saanchi in the television show 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara', expressed that it was her destiny to play the role.

The actress was on the verge of leaving Mumbai when the opportunity to play Saanchi unexpectedly presented itself.

Reflecting on the turn of events, Aarchi shared: "I am super excited and blessed to be a part of 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara'. When I arrived in Mumbai in January, I auditioned for a different role, not for the character of Saanchi. Despite several auditions for various roles, things didn't work out as expected, and I decided to leave."

The actress continued, "But then luck was by my side, and I was shortlisted for the character of Saanchi, and maybe it was in my destiny to essay this role. Saanchi is a modern, smart girl, but at the same time, she wants what she has set her heart and eyes on."

‘Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara’ also features Prerna Singh and Avinash Mishra.

Set against the backdrop of Pune, the show narrates the story of Sajeeri (Prerna Singh), a girl who is friend-zoned, dependable, and often taken for granted.

Aarchi Sachdeva was previously seen in the show 'Junooniyat', where she starred opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig. It will be intriguing to witness the twists and turns Aarchi Sachdeva's character Saanchi brings to 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara'.

'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' premieres on April 24 on Star Plus.

