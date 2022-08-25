Aamir Ali Opens Up On His Divorce With Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh: I Don’t Harbour Ill Feelings For Anyone

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, at one point of time, were one of the most loved couples in the Indian television industry. However, they got divorced in January after being married for almost nine years. While both of them have always maintained a stoic silence on their divorce, Aamir recently opened up on his divorce with Sanjeeda and revealed how he is coping up with the same.

"It was extremely difficult at that point. After my marriage fell apart, main hil chuka tha (I was shaken). But I am a sportsman by nature, and I never give up. I have always been a happy soul, and I am glad that I am back to being that,” Aamir told ETimes, adding, ''I don't harbour ill feelings for anyone and I wish the best for my ex. Sab khush raho life mein (Everyone should just be happy)."

As per him, the Covid-19 pandemic gave him ample time for introspection. “During the pandemic, I got a lot of time to introspect. I started looking at the positives, be it from COVID-19 or my failed relationship,” he said.

For those caught unaware, Aamir and Sanjeeda also have a daughter, Ayra together whom they welcomed through surrogacy. However, he has reportedly not been able to meet his daughter for the past 10 months.

When prodded about it, Aamir denied telling the reason and said, "It's a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it. I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed. I have always maintained a dignified silence on matters related to my personal life. Someone I have spent so many years with deserves respect. So, I won’t say anything."

Sanjeeda and Aamir even participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 3’. The custody of their child was given to Sanjeeda.