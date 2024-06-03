A Lyrical Journey: A Kashmiri Artist's Subconscious Connection with Music And Strife

I believe that in our sub-continent, the role of music has essentially been to woo its consumers. But in Kashmir, it was slightly different. Most revered poets were known to be saints. They roamed around the streets and in the wilderness, practising and preaching the art of “emancipation”. These poets claimed that there was no King mightier than the Almighty. They spoke of worldly detachment and tried to answer existential questions. They refused to acknowledge anyone else as their authority and several poets even went to the extent of questioning divine judgement.