Art & Entertainment

96th Academy Awards: 'The Zone Of Interest' Feted With Best International Feature Film

The UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp, 'The Zone of Interest', won the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film.

I
IANS
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Instagram
'The Zone Of Interest' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp, 'The Zone of Interest', won the Oscar for the Best International Feature Film.

Actor Dwayne Johnson and rapper Bad Bunny announced the winning film, which is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

The film was nominated alongside "Io Capitano" (Italy) , "Perfect Days" (Japan), "Society of the Snow" (Spain) and "The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany).

While accepting the honour, the film's director Jonathan Glazer thanked everyone and said: "Our film shows what dehumanisation leads."

Starring German actors Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as the Nazi commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig, it focuses on the pair as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a home next to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

Last month, 'The Zone of Interest' won a BAFTA for the best film not in the English language.

Tags

Oscars 2024

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement