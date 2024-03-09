Art & Entertainment

71st Miss World: Brazil's Leticia Prota Wins 'Beauty With Purpose' Round

I
IANS
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Instagram
Leticia Prota Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Leticia Frota from Brazil won the 'Beauty with a Purpose' round of the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Leticia was pronounced as the winner of the round by Bollywood bigwig, and event host Karan Johar for her service to the community.

KJo, who is hosting the event along with Megan Young, the winner of 2013 Miss World, donned a black tuxedo with shimmery shoulders and black pants.

This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant.

The competition witnesses 112 participants. Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the finale in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Karan Johar

