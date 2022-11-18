50 Days, 1,000+ Screens Globally: 'Kantara' Continues Its Spirited Run

Despite a low key entry, Kannada movie 'Kantara' is one of the biggest success stories of Indian cinema in recent times. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1,000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens.

Sharing their delight in 'Kantara' crossing 50 days at the box office, the makers shared a thank you note on their social media for the masses for their support and love.

"A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated. Wooaaah #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur."

Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR'. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

Commenting on the movie's achievement, Vijay Kiragandur of the Hombale Films banner said, "The divine chose to speak through our movie and we had a divine blessing upon us. We are delighted that we could play our part in bringing our culture to the fore and could do justice to our people and our land in this bit.' We all hope to see more Kantara like magnificence to treat ourselves and content driven cinema rather than stardom-based movie which is hollow in substance. Let us all celebrate the culture of India with the likes of Kantara and many other movies to come in the future."

Hombale Films are the team behind the 'KGF' franchise.