2024 Writers Guild of America Awards Winners List: 'The Holdovers', 'Beef', 'American Fiction', 'Succession' Bag Major Wins

The 76th edition of the Writers Guild of America Awards celebrated outstanding writing in film, television, and radio from the previous year. Held on April 14, 2024 (local time), the awards took place at the Hollywood Palladium for the West Coast ceremony and New York’s Edison Ballroom for the East Coast event.
In Los Angeles, Emmy-winner Niecy Nash-Betts hosted this year’s event. Meanwhile, comedian Josh Gondelman took on hosting duties for the East Coast ceremony.
This marked the first WGA Awards following last year’s Hollywood strikes, which also prompted the decision to postpone this year’s ceremony until April, a month after the Oscars.
With the nominations announced on February 21, the list of winners is finally here.
Film:
Best Original Screenplay: 'The Holdovers' – David Hemingson
Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction' – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel 'Erasure' by Percival Everett
Best Documentary Screenplay: 'The Pigeon Tunnel' – Errol Morris
Television and New Media:
Drama Series: 'Succession' – Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy
Comedy Series: 'The Bear' – Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer
New Series: 'The Last of Us' – Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin
Limited Series: 'Beef' – Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell
TV & New Media Motion Pictures: 'Quiz Lady' – Jen D'Angelo
Animation: 'Carl Carlson Rides Again' – 'The Simpsons' – Loni Steele Sosthand
Episodic Drama: 'Living+' – 'Succession' – Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery
Episodic Comedy: 'Escape from Shit Mountain' – 'Poker Face' – Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman
Comedy/Variety – Talk Series: 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' – Senior Writers: Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali; Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford
Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series: 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' – Writers: Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison
Comedy/Variety – Specials: 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love' – Sarah Silverman
Quiz and Audience Participation: 'The Chase' – Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk; Writers: Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut
Daytime Drama: 'Days of Our Lives' – Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Creative Consultant: Ryan Quan; Writers: Sonja Alar, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock
Short Form New Media: 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' – Casey Stewart & David Young
Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials: 'Romance Dawn' – 'One Piece' – Matt Owens & Steven Maeda
Documentary Script: 'Episode One: Blood Memory' – 'The American Buffalo' – Dayton Duncan
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: 'Surprise Attack!' – 'CBS Weekend News' – J. Craig Wilson & Ambrose Raferty
News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: 'Healing and Hope' – '60 Minutes' – Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve
Digital News: 'The Persuaders: A 5-Part Investigation into the Union-Busting Industry' – Dave Jamieson
Radio/Audio:
Radio/Audio Documentary: 'The Call' – 'This American Life' – Mary Harris
Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: 'World News This Week – Week of March 17, 2023' – Joy Piazza
Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: 'The Diagnosis Was Fatal. She Couldn't Get an Abortion' – 'What Next' – Madeline Ducharme & Mary Harris
Promotional Writing:
On-Air Promotion: 'WCBS AM Promos' – Bill Tynan
Honourary Awards:
Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television: Linda Bloodworth Thomason
Screen Laurel Award: Walter Hill
Paul Selvin Award: Cord Jefferson
Morgan Cox Award: David A. Goodman & Chris Keyser
Walter Bernstein Award: Ron Nyswaner
Ian McLellan Hunter Award: Tony Gilroy
Richard B. Jablow Award: IATSE, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA and American Federation of Musicians
Congratulations to all the winners!