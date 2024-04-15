Art & Entertainment

2024 Writers Guild of America Awards Winners List: 'The Holdovers', 'Beef', 'American Fiction', 'Succession' Bag Major Wins

Take a look at the winners of the 76th edition of the Writers Guild of America Awards.

IMDb
2024 Writers Guild of America Awards Winners Photo: IMDb
The 76th edition of the Writers Guild of America Awards celebrated outstanding writing in film, television, and radio from the previous year. Held on April 14, 2024 (local time), the awards took place at the Hollywood Palladium for the West Coast ceremony and New York’s Edison Ballroom for the East Coast event.

In Los Angeles, Emmy-winner Niecy Nash-Betts hosted this year’s event. Meanwhile, comedian Josh Gondelman took on hosting duties for the East Coast ceremony.

This marked the first WGA Awards following last year’s Hollywood strikes, which also prompted the decision to postpone this year’s ceremony until April, a month after the Oscars.

With the nominations announced on February 21, the list of winners is finally here.

Film:

Best Original Screenplay: 'The Holdovers' – David Hemingson

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction' – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel 'Erasure' by Percival Everett

Best Documentary Screenplay: 'The Pigeon Tunnel' – Errol Morris

Television and New Media:

Drama Series: 'Succession' – Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

Comedy Series: 'The Bear' – Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

New Series: 'The Last of Us' – Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin

Limited Series: 'Beef' – Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell

TV & New Media Motion Pictures: 'Quiz Lady' – Jen D'Angelo

Animation: 'Carl Carlson Rides Again' – 'The Simpsons' – Loni Steele Sosthand

Episodic Drama: 'Living+' – 'Succession' – Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery

Episodic Comedy: 'Escape from Shit Mountain' – 'Poker Face' – Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman

Comedy/Variety – Talk Series: 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' – Senior Writers: Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali; Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series: 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' – Writers: Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison

Comedy/Variety – Specials: 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love' – Sarah Silverman

Quiz and Audience Participation: 'The Chase' – Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk; Writers: Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut

Daytime Drama: 'Days of Our Lives' – Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Creative Consultant: Ryan Quan; Writers: Sonja Alar, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Short Form New Media: 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' – Casey Stewart & David Young

Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials: 'Romance Dawn' – 'One Piece' – Matt Owens & Steven Maeda

Documentary Script: 'Episode One: Blood Memory' – 'The American Buffalo' – Dayton Duncan

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: 'Surprise Attack!' – 'CBS Weekend News' – J. Craig Wilson & Ambrose Raferty

News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: 'Healing and Hope' – '60 Minutes' – Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve

Digital News: 'The Persuaders: A 5-Part Investigation into the Union-Busting Industry' – Dave Jamieson

Radio/Audio:

Radio/Audio Documentary: 'The Call' – 'This American Life' – Mary Harris

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: 'World News This Week – Week of March 17, 2023' – Joy Piazza

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: 'The Diagnosis Was Fatal. She Couldn't Get an Abortion' – 'What Next' – Madeline Ducharme & Mary Harris

Promotional Writing:

On-Air Promotion: 'WCBS AM Promos' – Bill Tynan

Honourary Awards:

Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television: Linda Bloodworth Thomason

Screen Laurel Award: Walter Hill

Paul Selvin Award: Cord Jefferson

Morgan Cox Award: David A. Goodman & Chris Keyser

Walter Bernstein Award: Ron Nyswaner

Ian McLellan Hunter Award: Tony Gilroy

Richard B. Jablow Award: IATSE, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA and American Federation of Musicians

Congratulations to all the winners!

