2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full Winners List: Taylor Swift, Jung Kook, SZA Take Home Top Honours

Check out the full list of winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Taylor Swift, Jung Kook, SZA Photo: Instagram, Pinterest
info_icon

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Hosted by Ludacris, it was broadcast live on Fox.

On January 18, 2024, iHeartRadio revealed its nominees, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with nine nominations. Following closely behind were Jelly Roll, 21 Savage, and SZA, each with eight nominations. Notably, the awards ceremony made history by introducing new categories to recognize pop and K-pop music for the first time ever.

On the eventful night, there were musical performances by Green Day, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Tate McRae and TLC.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: 'Kill Bill' – SZA

Best Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic

Best Collaboration: 'Calm Down' – Rema & Selena Gomez

Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Country Song of the Year: 'Heart Like a Truck' – Lainey Wilson

Best New Pop Artist: Jelly Roll

Pop Song of the Year: 'Flowers' – Miley Cyrus

Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist: Jelly Roll

Afrobeats Artist of the Year: Burna Boy

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'All My Life' – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Ice Spice

R&B Song of the Year: 'Snooze' – SZA

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

Best New R&B Artist: Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year: 'One More Time' – Blink-182

Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock): Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year: 'Lost' – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Dance Song of the Year: 'Strangers' – Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' – Shakira & Bizarrap

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Karol G

Best New Latin Artist: Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Ella Baila Sola' – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma

K-Pop Artist of the Year: Jung Kook

K-Pop Song of the Year: 'Cupid (Twin Version)' – FIFTY FIFTY

Best New K-Pop Artist: NewJeans

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted): 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)' – Taylor Swift

Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley

Favorite On Screen (Socially Voted): 'j-hope IN THE BOX' – j-hope

Best Music Video (Socially Voted): 'Seven' – Jung Kook feat. Latto

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted): BTS Army

Social Star Award (Socially Voted): Gracie Abrams

Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted): Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted): 'Cruel Summer' – Taylor Swift

Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted): Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album (Socially Voted): 'Layover' – V

Tour of the Year: 'The Eras Tour' – Taylor Swift

Alternative Album of the Year: 'The Record' – boygenius

Country Album of the Year: 'One Thing at a Time' – Morgan Wallen

Hip Hop Album of the Year: 'Heroes & Villains' – Metro Boomin

K-Pop Album of the Year: '5-Star' – Stray Kids

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: 'MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO' – Karol G

Pop Album of the Year: 'GUTS' – Olivia Rodrigo

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: 'Genesis' – Peso Pluma

Rock Album of the Year: '72 Reasons' – Metallica

R&B Album of the Year: 'SOS' – SZA

Innovator Award: Beyoncé

Icon Award: Cher

Landmark Award: Green Day

Congratulations to all the winners!

