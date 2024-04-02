This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Hosted by Ludacris, it was broadcast live on Fox.
On January 18, 2024, iHeartRadio revealed its nominees, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with nine nominations. Following closely behind were Jelly Roll, 21 Savage, and SZA, each with eight nominations. Notably, the awards ceremony made history by introducing new categories to recognize pop and K-pop music for the first time ever.
On the eventful night, there were musical performances by Green Day, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Tate McRae and TLC.
Advertisement
Check out the full list of winners below.
Song of the Year: 'Kill Bill' – SZA
Best Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic
Best Collaboration: 'Calm Down' – Rema & Selena Gomez
Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Country Song of the Year: 'Heart Like a Truck' – Lainey Wilson
Best New Pop Artist: Jelly Roll
Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist: Jelly Roll
Afrobeats Artist of the Year: Burna Boy
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'All My Life' – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Advertisement
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year: 'Snooze' – SZA
Best New R&B Artist: Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year: 'One More Time' – Blink-182
Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock): Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year: 'Lost' – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Dance Song of the Year: 'Strangers' – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' – Shakira & Bizarrap
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Karol G
Best New Latin Artist: Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Ella Baila Sola' – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma
K-Pop Song of the Year: 'Cupid (Twin Version)' – FIFTY FIFTY
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted): 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)' – Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley
Advertisement
Best Music Video (Socially Voted): 'Seven' – Jung Kook feat. Latto
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted): BTS Army
Social Star Award (Socially Voted): Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted): Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted): 'Cruel Summer' – Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted): Taylor Swift
Tour of the Year: 'The Eras Tour' – Taylor Swift
Alternative Album of the Year: 'The Record' – boygenius
Country Album of the Year: 'One Thing at a Time' – Morgan Wallen
Hip Hop Album of the Year: 'Heroes & Villains' – Metro Boomin
Advertisement
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: 'MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO' – Karol G
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: 'Genesis' – Peso Pluma
Rock Album of the Year: '72 Reasons' – Metallica
R&B Album of the Year: 'SOS' – SZA
Innovator Award: Beyoncé
Icon Award: Cher
Landmark Award: Green Day
Congratulations to all the winners!