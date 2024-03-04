2024 Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards Winners List: 'Barbie', 'Daisy Jones & The Six', 'Spider-Man 2' Win Big

The 14th edition of the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards took place at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California on the evening of March 3 (local time). The Awards aim to honour the contributions of music supervisors across several categories, representing movies, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers.
The list of presenters included Mark Ronson, Tyrese Gibson, Nia Vardalos, Ben Platt & Noah Galvin, Luca Guadagnino, PJ Morton, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Crystal Methyd, Freddy Scott, Stephanie Savage, Ryan Lott of Son Lux and Volker Bertelmann.
Here’s a complete list of winners of the 2024 Guild of Music Supervisor Awards.
Film:
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million: George Drakoulias, 'Barbie'
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under: Toko Nagata, 'Joy Ride'
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under: Lindsay Wolfington, 'Theater Camp'
Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film: Angela Asistio, 'Chang Can Dunk' and Toko Nagata, 'Totally Killer'
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film: George Drakoulias, Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell, 'Barbie' ('What Was I Made For?')
Television:
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama: Gabe Hilfer, 'The White Lotus Season 2'
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical: Frankie Pine, 'Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1'
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television: Carrie Hughes, 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5'
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television: Frankie Pine, Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith, 'Daisy Jones & The Six' ('Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)')
Documentaries:
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary: Jonathan Finegold, Little Richard: I Am Everything'
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Andrea von Foerster, 'Welcome to Wrexham Season 2'
Advertising:
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Scott McDaniel, 'Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive'
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove, 'iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You'
Trailers:
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film: Angel Mendoza, 'Killers of the Flower Moon – Official Teaser Trailer'
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series: Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool, 'Yellowjackets Season 2 – Official Trailer'
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive: Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy, 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Justice League Trailer – No More Heroes'
Video Games:
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch): Alex Hackford, 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music): Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary, 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'
Icon Award: Posthumously to Robbie Robertson
Legacy Award: Music supervisor Allan Mason
Congratulations to all the winners!