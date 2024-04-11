2024 Asia Star Entertainment Awards Winners List: Stray Kids, TXT, Jung Kook, TREASURE Take Home Big Accolades

The first-ever edition of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) took place at the prestigious K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on the evening of April 10. Hosted by the dynamic duo of 2PM’sTaecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, this event brought together many artists who are setting the entertainment world on fire.
The awards have recognized both fresh faces making their chart-topping debuts as well as seasoned musicians already enjoying the fruits of their achievements.
The musical performance line-up included many J-Pop artists including THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Creepy Nuts, JO1 and INI, as well as K-Pop stars like THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, Day6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, NCT Wish, TWS, SHINee’s Taemin and Treasure.
With the awards having been announced, here’s the list of winners:
Artist of the Year: TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Album of the Year: ‘5-STAR’ – Stray Kids
Best Group: Stray Kids
Best Female Solo: TWICE’s Jihyo
Best Male Solo: Lim Young-woong
Best Band: DAY6
Best Performance (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin
Best Performance (Japan): INI
Best Stage: THE BOYZ
Best Stage (Japan): JO1
Best Conceptual Artist (Group): THE BOYZ
Best Conceptual Artist (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin
Best Star: STAYC; THE BOYZ
Best Star (Japan): NiziU; THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE
Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Best Touring Artist: TREASURE
Best Hip-Hop: TREASURE
Best Rock Ballad: DAY6’s Young K
Best Trot: Young Tak
Hot Trend: ATBO; Creepy Nuts
Hot Icon: Billlie; FANTASY BOYS
Fan Choice Artist: Lim Young-woong
Fan Choice Rookie: Jeong Dong-won (JD1)
The Platinum Award: TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Global K-Pop Leader: TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Platinum Worldwide Star: TREASURE
Congratulations to all the winners!