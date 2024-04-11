Art & Entertainment

2024 Asia Star Entertainment Awards Winners List: Stray Kids, TXT, Jung Kook, TREASURE Take Home Big Accolades

Check out the full list of winners of the first-ever edition of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards.

Asia Star Entertainment Awards Winners Photo: Instagram, Pinterest
The first-ever edition of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) took place at the prestigious K-Arena Yokohama in Japan on the evening of April 10. Hosted by the dynamic duo of 2PM’sTaecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, this event brought together many artists who are setting the entertainment world on fire.

The awards have recognized both fresh faces making their chart-topping debuts as well as seasoned musicians already enjoying the fruits of their achievements.

The musical performance line-up included many J-Pop artists including THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Creepy Nuts, JO1 and INI, as well as K-Pop stars like THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, Day6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, NCT Wish, TWS, SHINee’s Taemin and Treasure.

With the awards having been announced, here’s the list of winners:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Stray Kids

Artist of the Year: TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Album of the Year: ‘5-STAR’ – Stray Kids

Song of the Year: ‘Seven’ – Jung Kook ft. Latto

Best Group: Stray Kids

Best Female Solo: TWICE’s Jihyo

Best Male Solo: Lim Young-woong

Best Band: DAY6

Best Performance (Group): TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Best Performance (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin

Best Performance (Japan): INI

Best Stage: THE BOYZ

Best Stage (Japan): JO1

Best New Artist: NCT WISH; TWS; ZEROBASEONE

Best Conceptual Artist (Group): THE BOYZ

Best Conceptual Artist (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin

Best Star: STAYC; THE BOYZ

Best Star (Japan): NiziU; THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE

Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE

Best Touring Artist: TREASURE

Best Hip-Hop: TREASURE

Best Rock Ballad: DAY6’s Young K

Best Trot: Young Tak

Hot Trend: ATBO; Creepy Nuts

Hot Icon: Billlie; FANTASY BOYS

Fan Choice Artist: Lim Young-woong

Fan Choice Rookie: Jeong Dong-won (JD1)

The Platinum Award: TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Global K-Pop Leader: TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Platinum Worldwide Star: TREASURE

Congratulations to all the winners!

