Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘This Is Heaven’: Check Out All Pictures From Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding Reception

"Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age," wrote Jennifer Lopez as she married Ben Affleck last month. 

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 1:59 pm

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last month. Now the singer-actress, in her newsletter, shared some stunning pictures from the wedding, the reception, the rehearsal dinner and the day after the wedding. She started off by writing, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now," a line from ‘Live By Night’, directed and written by Ben Affleck. 

JLo, describing her wedding weekend, wrote in the newsletter, "It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. - not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

Ben and JLo picked Marc Cohn's ‘True Companion’ as their wedding song as she mentioned, "The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God's hands."

She added, "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The 53-year-old singer revealed that while they both had been married before and we aren't exactly kids any more, but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense for them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

Related stories

Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video From Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Tagged 'Racist' Over Their 'Plantation Wedding'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Wedding In Georgia With Family, Friends

JLo further wrote, "We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: Having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven…,” adding, "The day after, we all gathered for a yummy brunch by the lake. The vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic."

She signed off, "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and holding so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness...the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."

JLo and Ben got engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. They both were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Wedding Ben Affleck Actor Ben Affleck Ben Affleck Son Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Relationship Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout