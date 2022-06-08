Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
'The Signature': Anupam Kher Announces The Title Of His 525th Film

Anupam Kher announces the title to his upcoming feature. It is a beautiful story of a common man by Gajendra Ahire, widely known for his work in the Marathi Films.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:20 pm

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday said his 525th film is titled “The Signature”.


The title announcement comes days after Kher asked fans on social media to select one of the following titles – “The Last Signature”, “Sarthak”, “Nirnay”, and “Dastakhat” – for his upcoming feature.


In a Twitter post, the 67-year-old actor thanked his fans for their interest and said the team had zeroed down on “The Signature” for the title of the movie.


“'THE SIGNATURE' ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. We got your more than 100,000 responses ! The movie is directed by brilliant #GajendraAhire & produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film!! Jai Ho! #TheSignature,” he wrote.


Billed as a beautiful story of a common man, “The Signature” is directed by Gajendra Ahire, best known for Marathi films such as “Not Only Mrs Raut” and “The Silence”. The film is backed by noted producer K.C. Bokadia.


Kher has commenced shooting for “The Signature” on June 5, was last seen in “The Kashmir Files”

