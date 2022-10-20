Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Thank God' Director Indra Kumar Says Ajay Devgn 'Doesn't Even Read The Script'

Director Indra Kumar, who is all set for his next fantasy comedy drama 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, shared about his friendly bond with Ajay and how much they both respect each others' work.

Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn
Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 1:27 pm

Director Indra Kumar, who is known for films such as 'Beta', 'Raja', 'Grand Masti' and others, is all set for his next fantasy comedy drama 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, shared about his friendly bond with Ajay and how much they both respect each others' work. 

Indra also opens up on how Ajay accepted his offer of being part of the film which is all about a real estate broker, who met with an accident and when he woke up, he found himself in heaven. But God asked him to play a game and if he won, he could go back to earth.

"Whenever I go to him with a script he just looks at me and says 'Yes' to do the film. He doesn't even read the script," said the director. 

The cast of 'Thank God' is coming on the reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film and during a conversation with the host, they reveal different stories and incidents from the sets. 

Kapil said: "It's the trust since you have made so many memorable films." 

Later, Rakul praised the director for shooting for the film tirelessly even during the time of pandemic. "He is the youngest director I have worked with. We shot in and out during Covid but he didn't have any fear and the energy that he used to have was commendable. He used to be always ready to shoot with all his energy," Rakul concludes.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Related stories

Yohani's Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' To Have Its Hindi Version In Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh To Star In Indra Kumar's Next

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thank God Director Indra Kumar Ajay Devgn Sidharth Malhotra Rakul Preet Singh The Kapil Sharma Show Indian Reality Show Comedy Thank God Upcoming Movie Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge