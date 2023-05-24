'School Of Lies' Trailer: A Missing School Boy Sets Chain Of Events In Motion Unravelling Dark Secrets

The trailer of the upcoming streaming show 'School of Lies' was unveiled on Wednesday. It presents the story of a missing school boy and how the entire machinery by the school and cops is put in action to find the missing boy.

The trailer follows the RISE - the boarding school, as a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school. It shows Nimrat Kaur in the role of a school counsellor who talks to the students to uncover the mystery behind the boy's disappearance.

Talking about the series, Nimrat Kaur said, "With the shoot of 'School of Lies', I learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way. This unique series, inspired by real life events, brings forth mind boggling unpredictable occurrences behind the closed gates of a fictional boarding school."

She further mentioned, "Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counsellor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that'll forever be close to my heart."

The series also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi, and is inspired by true events. Created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, it has been directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by BBC Studios.

Creator and director Avinash Arun Bhaware said, "'School of Lies' is the story of a child's loneliness, disconnect and repression. Also the story of a child's freedom, magic and more. Every child, in a boarding school or otherwise, will go through these phases at some point or the other. In today's world, children are much more sensitive and exposed. 'School of Lies' is a story of the times we live in, and an attempt to look with empathy at all the forces within us that may liberate or destroy us."

The eight part series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.