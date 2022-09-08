Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' To Release In Theatres In India On November 4

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes instagram/@shawnmendes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 1:58 pm

Pop star Shawn Mendes and Oscar winner Javier Bardem's animated musical comedy "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" will make its debut in Indian theatres on November 4.

Studio Sony Pictures will be releasing the movie in the country and also unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday.

Based on the best-selling children's book series of the same name by Bernard Waber, the live-action/animated musical comedy is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by William Davies.

The cast also includes actors Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" follows the Primm family who moves to New York City. Their young son Josh (Fegley) struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All that changes, when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home.

"The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbour Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality," according to the official synopsis read.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will feature original songs performed by Mendes and written by Oscar-winning writer duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

