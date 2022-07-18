Monday, Jul 18, 2022
'Kundali Bhagya' Completes Five Years; Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Manit Joura Get Nostalgic

As 'Kundali Bhagya' completes five years, the show's cast talks about their experience, their journey and what this show means to them.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:30 am

As the popular TV show 'Kundali Bhagya' completes five years, actors Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and Manit Joura go down memory lane to talk about their journey and what kept the audience hooked to the show for so long.

Arya, who plays the lead character Preeta, said: "Honestly, it is truly surreal to have achieved such a feat. For a show to run successfully for five years and remain one of the top-rated primetime shows on TV is a huge deal. I would like to thank my fellow co-stars, the entire crew, Ekta ma'am, and all our fans for making this possible. It is their love and support that have driven us to put our best foot forward and accomplish what we have."

She added: "I feel it has been a great journey so far, but we have miles to go. The recent twist in the tale has got the viewers excited about the show, and with several chapters to be still unfolded, I am sure everyone will be hooked to their TV screens."

On the other hand, Arora, who entered the show recently, shares about being part of the show and his character. He commented: "It feels great to be a part of such a well-appreciated show on TV. While I have just joined the show, I have seen the craze for 'Kundali Bhagya,' and I am quite excited about what the future holds for us. My character, Arjun, has a lot of layers and secrets that the viewers will understand as the story progresses."

"There are many more untold stories and twists in the plot to be brought into the lives of Luthras, and we have a long way to go."

Joura, who plays Rishabh Luthra, also opened up about how he felt to be a part of the show and his bond with the co-actors. He said: "I have been a part of 'Kundali Bhagya' since its inception, and I must say, the show has been nothing less than a blessing for me. I must mention that a team like 'Kundali Bhagya' is rare to find. I have been part of multiple teams throughout my acting career, but I've never found a team like this."

"The bond that the whole cast shares is truly amazing. We're like a close-knit family, and I guess the camaraderie shows on the screen, which has enabled us to form a better connection with our viewers as each and every sequence seems genuine."

'Kundali Bhagya' is a show that revolves around the love story of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). While the recent five-year leap and the entry of Arjun (Shakti Arora) have brought several twists to the show's storyline.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs from IANS]

