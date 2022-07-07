Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan': Ranveer Singh Opens Up On His Relationship With In-Laws

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is set to open the seventh season of chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with his 'Gully Boy' co-star and Alia Bhatt, shared how his life and wardrobe have changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone, on the first episode of the show.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Instagram/@karanjohar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 2:15 pm

 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is set to open the seventh season of chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with his 'Gully Boy' co-star and Alia Bhatt, shared how his life and wardrobe have changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone, on the first episode of the show.

Talking about the same, he said: "I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe -A white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off."

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked: "But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" To which Ranveer Singh confessed: "Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years."

Revealing what the initial phase of his relationship with Deepika and her was like, the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' star shared: "Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Thursday 7 p.m. with new episodes dropping every Thursday in the following weeks.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Deepika Padukone Koffee With Karan Alia Bhatt Talk Show
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case