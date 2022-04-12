‘KGF’ Actor Yash Answers Salman Khan’s Query On Why Hindi Films Don't Do Well In South

Superstar Salman Khan had recently praised the film ‘RRR’ and also questioned why Hindi films don’t work in the south. Now, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ actor Yash has the perfect answer for him.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor spoke about south films have taken time to be liked by the audience in the north. The actor said that initially they would be dubbed and played here and people slowly started enjoying them.

“It's not like that. Our films also never used to get this kind of reception, but what is happening from that part of the world, they have started playing dubbed versions here, people became familiar with the content of what we are creating. I think initially it started as a joke for entertainment because that show they used to treat it that way, but that is because of the kind of dubbing they used to do, nobody used to give importance to this space. But what worked today is people got familiar with our way of storytelling, our cinema, so it has not happened overnight. That is been there for a few years and eventually, they started understanding the content, the expression of the direction and everything. And then we got a straight instant connect with ‘Baahubali’, SS Rajamouli sir, Prabhas they took that initiative followed by ‘KGF’- it also entered with a commercial angle. My director had such a script where I felt it can go pan India, my producers also came on board, we came in, pushed it and people accepted it after there are so many examples,” he was quoted as saying.

The actor adds that it all depends on how relatable the content is. “I think that's how it should come from that side, now they are releasing it, people watch it, but at a very small percentage, but when the market is so huge - how to get attached to these things? In our culture, there are a lot of differences, and that should become our strengths rather than becoming our weakness. If they can spend the time and give us, do something relatable, in the end, it is all about relatability, there are lots of films from North that are massive hits. We have watched a lot of films of Hindi stars, we all love them, but the market potential - have they lived up, penetrated it - definitely, there is a huge potential in what I feel and Salman sir is right in that aspect but it isn't that we don't watch, we have been watching them but the thing is may be they should see other aspects also other than just releasing the film - the way you collaborate with people, good distribution, like how we had Excel Entertainment here, they need to come with good production houses there - who can sell the movie and I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon,” he said.