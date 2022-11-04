‘Kantara’ Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally; Hindi Version Touches Rs 50 Crore 

After ruling the domestic market with a constant rise at the box office, Hombale Films ‘Kantara' s constantly spreading its charm all across the world and its popularity among the audience is truly creating examples of its success. Having booked a phenomenal net collection of around 50 crore in the Hindi market, the film has now conquered international boundaries with a gross collection of more than Rs 300 crore.

On its Day 21, the Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ has turned to be the seventh highest grossing dubbed Hindi film, surpassing the Hindi collections of films like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF’, ‘RRR’, ‘2 Point 0’, ‘Baahubali 2’, and ‘Pushpa’. The third week collections of the film are touted to be higher than the first two weeks.

Not just that, ‘Kantara’ has also gone up to book a huge success at the global box office.

Having a look at its global outreach, 'Kantara' is the first South Indian film in a single language to play in 50+ theatres for more than 25 days. Moreover, it's also the first ever Kannada film that screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and added yet another feather to its rising success.

Kantara Box Office Instagram

The Kannada version of ‘Kantara’ has collected a huge amount of 1 Million Dollars in North America and 200 Australian Dollars in Australia at the box office. Apart from this, it has also positioned at number one in the list of India’s current top 250 films, which was released by IMDb.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films. It features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.