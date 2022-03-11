‘Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Land In Legal Trouble

‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal have landed in legal trouble now. According to The Times Of India reports, the duo refused to shoot and promote a music album by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

According to the legal note, M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. had approached the Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association wherein they informed that M/s Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited had entered into an agreement with them for providing services of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The singers were signed by their members for a romantic album of 20 songs.

As per TOI, according to the agreement, "Sony had agreed to provide services of both the artistes and the commitment was made before they became the winners of Indian Idol. Their member at great expense had announced the launch of the album at a press conference but the artists did not cooperate with the producer after shooting for one song."

When Sony was informed they did not take any action but instead were supportive of the artist and when IMPPA asked Sony for their comments, they refused to do so saying that this particular company of Sony was not a member of IMPPA but other companies of Sony were. They said this company only deals with producer members for matters of films, web series as well as serials.

For the unversed, Rajan and Kanjilal won millions of hearts with their exceptional singing performances and their chemistry on 'Indian Idol 12'.