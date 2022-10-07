'House Of The Dragon' Co-Showrunner Ryan Condal Divulges Idea Behind Stealing Of Dragon In New Episode

Ryan Condal, the co-showrunner of the streaming series 'House of the Dragon', recently shared the idea behind the stealing of a dragon by Aemond Targaryen in the latest episode of the show.



Talking about making Aemond Targaryen the rider of Vhagar, Ryan said in a statement, "We really wanted to dramatise the claiming of the dragon, and this little kid on the biggest dragon felt like the best way to do that. He's the only kid on the other side without a dragon, and he desperately wants one. He's been bullied for not having one. So, he finds himself at the funeral feeling alone and detached, sees an opportunity and he goes on to cease it."



The prequel series to 'Game of Thrones' is set 200 years before the events that captivated audiences in 'Game of Thrones', the series is a remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen.



Meanwhile, Leo Ashton, who plays Aemond, said his character felt extremely powerful with a dragon of its own. "Aemond is quite an introvert, sad kid who has gone through many hardships. But obviously, when he gets that dragon, he changes and feels like he can do anything he wants, and that's where the villain in him comes into play."



The show is currently streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Monday at 6:30 a.m. IST.

