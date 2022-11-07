Monday, Nov 07, 2022
‘Freddy’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F’s Romantic Thriller Feels Spine-Chilling

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer ‘Freddy’ has been in the news since a while. The film is finally going to release on OTT and the first teaser is, to say the least, spine-chilling. Check it out right here.

Freddy Poster
Freddy Poster Instagram

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:36 pm

Love, Marriage, Betrayal! To what extent can one go for love or vengeance? Disney+ Hotstar today announced the teaser of their upcoming romantic thriller ‘Freddy’ to answer the question. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F the film will release on December 2 on the OTT platform.

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Played by Kartik Aaryan) and Kainaaz (Played by Alaya F). Dr. Freddy is a dentist by profession with a traumatic past. He is also a socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Kainaaz is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. Freddy finds an unusual solution to get married to Kainaaz but there is a twist which leads to a chaos of emotions and turns his life upside down. An interesting plot filled with twists and turns, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Check out the teaser right here:

Talking of the film, producer Ektaa R Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms, said, “This is the first time that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a whole new avatar. We are excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar and this has given Freddy a global platform, the audience can expect a roller coaster ride throughout the film.”

Producer Jay Shewakramani, Northern Lights Films, said on the same, “‘Freddy’ is a film very close to my heart. We had an amazing time shooting it. When envisioning the film, we wanted to bring together several elements. At that time it felt like individually creating each jigsaw piece. But I am now proud to see that the pieces have come together perfectly and we have created a brilliant piece of cinema. I am grateful for the association with Disney+ Hotstar and taking the film to a global level.”

Director Shashanka Ghosh sharing about the film, said, “A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of ‘Freddy’. The power of ‘Freddy’ is its incredible writing of each character, sets and background music. This kind of treatment required strong actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. I am so happy to have found Freddy and Kainaaz in them. With Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar. I am grateful for the opportunity that Balaji Telefilms, Northern Lights Films and Disney+ Hotstar has given me, I hope the audience enjoys the film.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan shedding light on the preparation for the role, said, “‘Freddy’ was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience with Disney+ Hotstar. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience reaction for the film”

Actress Alaya F, on being a part of the movie, said, “I was very excited to be a part of ‘Freddy’ as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience! I can’t wait for the film to release on Disney+ Hotstar.”

