Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
'Drishyam 2' Box-Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Thriller Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

'Drishyam 2' Box-Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Thriller Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

‘Drishyam 2’, fronted by Ajay Devgn, has raised more than Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said.

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 5:55 pm

'Drishyam 2', fronted by Ajay Devgn, has raised more than Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said.

Production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the suspense thriller movie, which opened to positive reviews upon its release on November 18.

"Sach aur jhooth ke drishya audience ko pasand aa rahe hain! 2nd Tuesday Net India collection – 5.15 cr, Net Grand total - 154.48 cr," the company posted on its official Twitter page.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

'Drishyam 2' also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

