‘Doctor G’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh’s Medical Campus Film Promises To Deliver Oodles Of Humour

Junglee Pictures’ is here with trailer of its upcoming medical campus comedy-drama ‘Doctor G’ headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. ‘Doctor G’ will see Khurrana essay the role of a gynaecologist for the very first time in his career. The project has been directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

The trailer promises that ‘Doctor G’ will take the audiences through an interesting and fun filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. With a plot of how a man navigates his way in a woman’s world, this high-on-comedy drama highlights a riveting subject in a light-hearted manner. Check out the trailer right here:

While Khurrana has been instrumental in bringing many taboo subjects to the big screen in his career spanning a decade, ‘Doctor G’ pushes the envelope with a fresh and humorous approach.

The actor this time around is joined by Shefali Shah, who plays the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior in the film, and Sheeba Chaddha playing the role of his mother and what’s interesting to witness is the dynamics shared between the ensemble cast with situational comedy and top-notch performances.

Talking of the film, director Anubhuti Kashyap says, “‘Doctor G’ is a coming-of-age comedy drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, have brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India.”

Adding in the same, Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures says, “‘Doctor G’ was a script which fit so well in the Junglee Pictures slate, and we hope this clutter breaking trailer will get audiences to come experiences this campus comedy-drama in theatres. Anubhuti, the writers, the crew, and the powerhouse talent of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet have brought this story alive so well.”

The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap. ‘Doctor G’ is set to release in theatres on October 14.