‘Brahmastra’ Song ‘Deva Deva’ Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Plays With Fire, Lights Up The Screen With Alia Bhatt

The teaser of the second song from Brahmastra, ‘Deva Deva’ has been unveiled ahead of the film’s release on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:06 pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ is certainly one of the most anticipated films of the year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. After revealing the first romantic song from the film, ‘Kesariya’, which has proven to be a massive hit among the audience, the makers of the film are back with the film's second song titled ‘Deva Deva’

Ayan Mukerji, director of ‘Brahmastra’, shared the track on his social media. He captioned it as, DEVA DEVA Teaser (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th.”

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the teaser, Ranbir aka Shiva can be seen praying to God as he tells Isha (Alia Bhatt) the concept of light. “It’s what protects us when faced with any darkness,” he is heard saying. Later, Ranbir’s Shiva can be seen exploring his power of fire with Amitabh Bachchan. Sung by Arijit Singh, ‘Deva Deva’ is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

‘Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva’ will hit the screens in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is aimed to be a trilogy and the first film is part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.

