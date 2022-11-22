Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer Stands Up For Herself

After weeks of insults, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finally taking a stand for herself in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Sumbul Touqeer
'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:58 pm

After weeks of insults, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finally taking a stand for herself in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

In the promo shared by channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin is seen talking to Sumbul. He is heard telling her: "Is ghar ke sabse badhi taakat pata hai kaun hai, Aap, main aur Tina (The greatest strength of this house is you, me and Tina.)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

To which, Sumbul replied: "Aankh band karke aapka saath diya mereko kya mila? Bezatti (I stood by you blindly and got insult in return.)"

Shalin then replied: "Koi ungali uthata hai na toh apno ke saath khada hua jaata hai. (When someone points a finger, you stand with your people.)"

Sumbul is then seen standing up for herself as she said: "Mereko mat bata apno ke saath khade hona hai. Main unke saath khadi hoti hun jo mere saath khade hote hai. Jo meri dhajjiya udaate hai duniya ke saamne main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi. (I will not stand by people who insult me.)"

This comes after Sumbul's father told her to keep distance from Shalin and Tina Datta as they can go to any level for the game. He also shared that they show that they are her friend but behind her back, they make all sorts of stories about her feelings for Shalin.

Related stories

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's Father Slams Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Over Brazen Remark Against His Son

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Here’s Why Everyone Loves Sumbul Touqeer In The ‘BB’ House

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta Makes 'Sheera' On Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer's Birthday

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 