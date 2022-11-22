'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer Stands Up For Herself

After weeks of insults, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finally taking a stand for herself in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

In the promo shared by channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin is seen talking to Sumbul. He is heard telling her: "Is ghar ke sabse badhi taakat pata hai kaun hai, Aap, main aur Tina (The greatest strength of this house is you, me and Tina.)"

To which, Sumbul replied: "Aankh band karke aapka saath diya mereko kya mila? Bezatti (I stood by you blindly and got insult in return.)"

Shalin then replied: "Koi ungali uthata hai na toh apno ke saath khada hua jaata hai. (When someone points a finger, you stand with your people.)"

Sumbul is then seen standing up for herself as she said: "Mereko mat bata apno ke saath khade hona hai. Main unke saath khadi hoti hun jo mere saath khade hote hai. Jo meri dhajjiya udaate hai duniya ke saamne main unke saath khadi nahi rahungi kabhi. (I will not stand by people who insult me.)"

This comes after Sumbul's father told her to keep distance from Shalin and Tina Datta as they can go to any level for the game. He also shared that they show that they are her friend but behind her back, they make all sorts of stories about her feelings for Shalin.