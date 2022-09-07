Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
'Argentina, 1985' To Stream On Prime Video In October

Argentine director Santiago Mitre's acclaimed film "Argentina, 1985" will be available to Prime Video subscribers globally from October 21, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Santiago Mitre
Santiago Mitre IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:02 pm

The Spanish language political thriller premiered last week in the Official Competition section at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival.

"Argentina, 1985" is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-versus-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina's bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.

The film is headlined by "The Secret in Their Eyes" star Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani of "Casi Angeles" fame.

Mitre has co-written the screenplay with Mariano Llinas.

The 140-minute film is produced by Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Darin, Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darin, and Victoria Alonso. 

Argentina Films Santiago Mitre Argentina 1985 Amazon Prime Video Political Thriller Venice International Film Festival
