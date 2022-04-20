Ante Sundaraniki Teaser: Nani And Nazriya Promise A Comedy Riot

The teaser for director Vivek Athreya's Telugu comedy-drama 'Ante Sundaraniki,' starring Nani and Nazriya, has been released.

The teaser for Vivek Athreya's Telugu comedy-drama 'Ante Sundaraniki', written and directed by him, leaves viewers guessing about the true source of strife. The film marks the director's debut association with actors Nani and Nazriya, with the former playing Sundar and the latter playing Leela.

Sundar is shown as the sole son in a strict Brahmin household; he is lavished with love and devotion yet is forced to follow the advise of astrologers at all times. Leela is from a Christian household, and her father believes he will have the last say in her marriage.

Sundar and Leela are shown falling in love in the teaser, and the news is met with disbelief by both families. Sundar, on the other hand, suggests that the true issue is deeper than religious differences.

The teaser of the movie was released at a grand event at AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad. The teasers of all languages have got a stupendous response and are being loved by fans on YouTube.

Speaking at the event, Nani said, "Ante Sundaraniki is a very special movie for me. The audience will understand why after watching the movie. A very good team worked on this movie. After many days I had the pleasant feeling that we were all working together as family members. You can see it on the screen. There is a lot to be said about the movie. I will save it for future events. But one thing has to be said about director Vivek Atreya. The films and stories made by Vivek can not be made by anyone except himself."

He added, "No one can narrate this story as told by Vivek. The audience in me is very eager to see the First Day Morning Show. Many people have tried for a long time that Nazriya should act in Telugu. She did not pick up their phones. Many thanks to Nazriya for accepting our request and for starring in our film. The teaser is excellent. You will have double for that in the trailer. The movie will be ten times more than the trailer. It's my promise".

Athreya thanked his team profusely. "Mythri Movie Makers, Nani, and Nazriya. This is a dream combination. I need not say anything special about the acting of Nani and Nazriya. You will all see. Thanks to everyone on my team. I was very excited when I wrote the script. I thought it would be nice if it came as written. But my team did ten times better than I expected and as I wrote. Cinematographer Niketh, Music Director Vivek, Editor Ravi Teja, Latha, Varun, Pallavi .. Thanks to all the team by name. The direction team worked really hard for this movie and I did not even know when they slept properly. Thanks to each one of them. Finally, Nazriya... Welcome to Telugu cinema," he said.

Nazriya who makes her Telugu debut with this film thanked the audience. "Ante Sundaraniki made me feel like my first movie. Probably due to language. Thank you for the love you have been showing me since this movie was announced. This is my first Telugu movie It was a great pleasure to work with such a good team. Thanks to everyone," Nazriya said.

Vivek Athreya, who earlier directed 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura', is known for his sharp writing with a dash of comedy. This is his third collaboration with music director Vivek Sagar whose lively score adds to the entertainment quotient of the teaser.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. VK Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, Harshavarshan and Rahul Ramakrishna are also part of the cast and the film has cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Raviteja Girijala.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is scheduled to release on June 10 in Telugu, and simultaneously as 'Adade Sundara' in Tamil and 'Aha Sundara' in Malayalam.