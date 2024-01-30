Zimbabwe take on South Africa in this 'All African' Super Six clash at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, January 31. The Proteas began this tournament with a close 31 run win against West Indies in their opening Group B fixture.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six: When And Where To Watch
Zimbabwe take on South Africa in the Super Six clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the ZIM U-19 Vs RSA U-19 match
They lost to England via DLS method but ended up beating the Scots by seven wickets to qualify for the Super Six stage. As for Zimbabwe U-19, they had to face the likes of Australia, Sri Lanka and Namibia in their Group C games.
Despite losing to Australia and Sri Lanka, their only win came against Namibia and thus pushed them to the Super Six stage of the U-19 World Cup.
:
South Africa squad: David Teeger, Juan James, Raeeq Daniels, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma
Zimbabwe Squad: Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Shaun Dzakatira, Munashe Chimusoro
When will the Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Super Six match between Zimbabwe U-19 Vs South Africa U-19 will be played on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Zimbabwe U-19 Vs South Africa U-19 Super Six match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.
Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?
The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.