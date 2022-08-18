Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
ZIM Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Opt To Bowl First After KL Rahul Wins Toss Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India are on a 12-match winning run in ODIs against Zimbabwe. Pacer Deepak Chahar is returning to action after five months injury layoff.

KL Rahul (R) and Regis Chakabva pose with the trophy ahead of the first ODI in Harare.
KL Rahul (R) and Regis Chakabva pose with the trophy ahead of the first ODI in Harare. BCCI

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 12:40 pm

India have decided to bowl first after KL Rahul wins the toss against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Rahul has fond memories of this ground because he made his white-ball debut for India at this very same venue in 2016. 

Scorecard | Ball-By-Commentary | Cricket News 

Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19. Also making a comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar, who is back after a break of five months due to injury.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

The two teams have met 63 times in ODIs, and the head-to-head record is 51-10 in favour of India. Two matches have ended as ties.

India and Zimbabwe last played an ODI cricket match on June 15, 2016. India are on a 12-match winning run in ODIs against Zimbabwe. India last lost to Zimbabwe in an ODI on June 3, 2010. In nine bilateral ODI series, India lead Zimbabwe 8-1.

Zimbabwe's lone series win was back in 1997, when they won 1-0 in Bulawayo.

