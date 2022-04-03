Younis Khan, Umar Gul Join Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team Coaching Staff On Short-Term Contracts  

After roping in Graham Thorpe as the head coach of the men’s team, Afghanistan Cricket Board has signed former Pakistan players Younis Khan and Umar Gul as batting and bowling coach, respectively, on short-term contracts. (More Cricket News)

While Thorpe will join the squad at the end of April, both Younis and Gul are set to join the 25-member Afghanistan squad for a 15-day stint in Abu Dhabi for a training and preparatory camp.

Thorpe replaced former South African great Lance Klusener, who stood from the head head coach’s position in November last year after a two-year tenure. “It's a great opportunity for me to work with the young Afghanistan bowlers,” Gul was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

“It's a short stint but I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and hoping to make a difference. They are a young and passionate cricketing nation and I am really excited to be a part of their development.

🚨 News Alert 🚨



AfghanAtalan have left Kabul for UAE to feature in a preparatory camp to better gear up for the upcoming events as well as to gain UAE residence permits.



Read More ▶️ https://t.co/LI7iqr6ALC#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/kBjINvPj67 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 31, 2022

“It's a new experience for me but it will be easy not only for me but also for the Afghan boys because I know their language and culture," added Gul, who took up a bowling coach’s job with Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators last year in January.

“The UAE camp is a great opportunity for the players to get adequate training in the relevant departments of the game and get fully prepared for future competitions,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said in a statement.

“Younis Khan and Umar Gul have rich experience of international cricket and I am sure they will help our boys overcome the concerns they have got in the batting and bowling departments.”

Younis retired from international cricket in 2017. He played 118 Tests, scoring over 10000 runs that also included 34 hundreds and 33 fifties to his name. He played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scoring 7249 runs. He also led Pakistan to T20 World Cup glory in 2009.

Since his retirement, Younis was involved in Pakistan batting coach’s stint but resigned mid-way in 2021. Gul, who retired from the game in 2020, has played 237 international games for Pakistan and is considered as one of the most successful pacers in Pakistan cricket history.

Gul was also involved in coaching duties Kashmir Premier League and Galle Gladiators team in Lanka Premier League.