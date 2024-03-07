Sports

World's Elite Stand-Up Paddlers Converge In Mangalore For India's Maiden International Paddle Festival

World No. 2 Spanish duo, Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras, along with reigning SUP Junior Champion Bianca Toncelli and national champion Sekar Patchai, headline the impressive roster of 45 international paddlers

Outlook Sports Desk
March 7, 2024
Stand-Up Paddler in action ahead of the India Paddle Festival. Photo: File
Mangalore is set to host the inaugural India Paddle Festival starting on Friday, 8 March 2024, marking the country's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) event. The Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) has sanctioned a three-day event that promises a blend of athleticism, culture, and entertainment. The event will take place against the backdrop of Sasihitlu Beach. (More Sports News)

Renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty leads the event as the Ambassador, expressing enthusiasm for bringing the "fastest growing water sport" to Indian shores. Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul and badminton ace Chirag Shetty join as Goodwill Ambassadors, emphasizing the significance of the championship in Mangalore, a city known for its love of water sports.

CEO of APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford, expressed excitement about India emerging as a key growth market for SUP, citing the picturesque Sasihitlu beach as an ideal venue. Athletes from Denmark, Hungary, Spain, Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand add an international flair to the competition.

(L to R) - Mr. Yatish Baikampady - Event Organizer; Mr. Gaurav Hegde - Director, SSF; Mr. Rammohan Paranjape - Event Director; Mr. Kishore Kumar - Director, SSF; Mr. Eji Suzuki - Race Director and Mr. Tristan Boxford - CEO, APP World Tour Photo: India Paddle Festival
The event will kick off with a Yoga session, followed by a Community/Pro SUP Paddle session on Day 1, setting the stage for the Juniors Race in the evening. Day 2 features technical races, leading to the highly anticipated sprint races and community race finals on the last day. The comprehensive schedule includes a film festival, showcasing 'It Is This,' 'In Search of the Storm,' and 'Powerstar' over the weekend.

The India Paddle Festival, presented by the Karnataka Government and organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation, signifies a pivotal moment for SUP enthusiasts in the region. The championship not only positions Mangalore as a global SUP hub but also lays the foundation for the water sport's growth in India, as emphasized by the APP World Tour's strategic entry into the country.

Live Streaming Details of India Paddle Festival:

We can witness the live action of the India Paddle Festival on APP TV from 9 am IST on 8th March 2024 to 5 pm IST on 10th March 2024.

Live Streaming

