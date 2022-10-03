Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

World Table Tennis Championships 2022: G Sathiyan Powers India’s Stunning Win Over Second-Seed Germany

G Sathiyan won both his gruelling deciders, first against 36th ranked Duda Benedikt before edging out Germany's highest-ranked player Dang Qiu. India won 3-1.

India's table tennis star G Sathiyan is ranked 37th in the world.
India's table tennis star G Sathiyan is ranked 37th in the world. Twitter (@sathiyantt)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 10:50 am

Star paddler G Sathiyan won both his singles, including the one against world number 9 Dang Qiu, to script India's stunning 3-1 win over second seeds Germany in the group stage of the World Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Chengdu on Sunday. 

World number 37 Sathiyan won two gruelling deciders, first against 36th ranked Duda Benedikt (11-13, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9) before edging out Germany's highest-ranked player Qiu (10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9).

In both the matches, Sathiyan staged a strong fightback after losing the first two games. “The match against Qiu was definitely much tougher. He is a top-10 player. It was a high quality match as well,” Sathiyan told PTI.

India number 2 Harmeet Desai had lost the second singles to Qui 1-2 (7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 3-11) before Manav Thakkar helped his team go 2-1 up with a 3-1 (13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10) win over higher-ranked Ricardo Walther.

The 17th-ranked India had beaten Uzbekistan in their opening group game on Saturday. They need to finish in the top two to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's draw, India recorded their first win of the group stage with a 3-0 result over Czech Republic. The Manika Batra-led side had lost to Germany on Saturday.

Manika defeated Hana Matelova 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 12-10 ) in the first singles before Akula Sreeja and Diya Chitale won their singles against Marketa Sevcikova and Katerina Tomanovska, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

It was a close affair between Diya and Katerina before the Indian prevailed 11-13, 15-13, 12-10, 14-12. Down two game points in the fourth game, Diya relied on her serve to make it 10-10 before winning a spectacular rally.

Related stories

National Games 2022: Gujarat's Harmeet Desai, West Bengal's Sutirtha Mukherjee Win Table Tennis Singles Gold Medals

National Games 2022: Gujarat's Manush Shah-Krittwika Sinha Roy Pair Wins Table Tennis Mixed Gold

National Games 2022: Gujarat Men, West Bengal Women Clinch Table Tennis Team Gold Medals

Katerina made it 12-12 before the India got the couple of points she needed to complete a fine win.

Tags

Sports Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Harmeet Desai Manav Thakkar Manika Batra Sreeja Akula Diya Chitale
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read