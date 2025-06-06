Sports News, June 6 Highlights: Sat-Chi Lose In Indonesia Open; RCB Marketing Head Arrested

Sports News June 6: Catch the highlights from the sporting world in our daily blog on Friday, June 6, 2025

File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty./ | Photo: X/India All Sports
Catch the sports news highlights from Friday, 6 June 2025. The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers saw Chile losing 0-1 to Argentina, while India A begin their second unofficial Test against England Lions. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the Indonesia Open quarter-final clash against Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee. In the NBA Filans Game 1, Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a shock 110-111 defeat to Indiana Pacers. Follow the highlights from the sports world on Friday, June 6, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Good Morning!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. We will bring to you the latest news and live updates from all that is buzzing in the world of sports here, at our comprehensive one-stop shop.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: NBA Finals Are On

Oklahoma City Thunder currently leading Indiana Pacers 55-47 at half-time in Game 1.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Messi In Action

Lionel Messi has just come on the field as a substitute in Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier clash against Chile. You can follow the Chile vs Argentina match live here.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Later In Day

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take the court for their Indonesia Open quarter-final clash. Scheduled time is 3:20 PM IST.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Argentina Win

Argentina have beaten Chile 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. Julian Alvarez found the opening goal for Argentina and that turned out to be the winner.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Gukesh Beats Wei Yi

D Gukesh defeated China’s Wei Yi in the ninth round of Norway Chess to earn three points and emerge as the top contender for the title along with home favourite Magnus Carlsen.

Gukesh is now on 14.5 points after the penultimate round, while Carlsen is at 15, after barely winning against GM Fabiano Caruana.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Indian Runner Banned For Doping Offence

Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam was handed a three-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday for not submitting to a doping test. She had earlier finished second in the Pune Half Marathon last year with a time of 1:26.22.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: RCB Marketing Head Arrested

Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue, from the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, along with two senior officials from the event management company, DNA Entertainment. Read the full news report.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Diksha In Tenerife Top 10

Golfer Diksha Dagar finished in sixth place at the Tenerife Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour, playing a round of two under par 70 on the first day. She was three shots behind the leaders, Ireland’s Lauren Walsh and Denmark’s Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, who carded 5-under 67 each.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: NBA Finals Game 1

Indiana Pacers secured a surprise 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, despite trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton played the match-winning shot wth 0.3 seconds to go, handing his team the advantage ahead of the next game on 9 June.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Sat-Chi Match Timing

The Indonesia Open men’s doubles match featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been pre-poned, with the new timing being 2:55 PM IST.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Sat-Chi Lose First Game

Satwik and Chirag have narrowly lost the first game. Despite trailing 14-17 at one point, a late push saw the Indian pair come close to a win in the first game against Man and Tee, but they eventually lost 19-21.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: Sat-Chi Lose Second Game

After a narrow win in the first game, Satwik and Chirag lose the second game 16-21 to Man and Tee, despite standing at 16-17 at one point before the Malaysian pair pushed and secured the must-win victory. A heartbreaking end to their campaign. The final results read: 21-19, 21-16 for Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee.

Sports News Live Today, June 6: That's All!

On the sour note of Satwiksairaj and Chirag crashing out of the Indonesia Open quarter-finals, we are ending our live coverage. You can follow India A's 2nd Unofficial Test match against England Lions. Till then, goodbye!

