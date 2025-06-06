Chile Vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG At Full-time

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Chile's Francisco Sierralta battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 5, 2025. AP/Luis Hidalgo

Welcome to the highlights of the Chile vs Argentina match at the FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Lionel Messi did not start today but that was no problem for Argentina as they have breezed past Chile 1-0. Not an easy win though as Chile were in the game right through. They came close to scoring multiple times but Argentina took the lead early and then stood strong in defence. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2025, 06:20:14 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chile vs Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

6 Jun 2025, 06:24:31 am IST Chile Starting XI 📋 Formación de #LaRoja 🇨🇱 para enfrentar a Argentina 🇦🇷, por la Fecha 15 de las Eliminatorias CONMEBOL.#SiempreConLaRoja pic.twitter.com/nsf6O8oItw — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 6, 2025

6 Jun 2025, 06:25:02 am IST Argentina Starting XI 🏆 #Eliminatorias



🙌 El once titular de la #Scaloneta para enfrentar a Chile



🕰 Desde las 22, en Santiago, 🇨🇱 🆚 🇦🇷 por la fecha 15 pic.twitter.com/8G2Z3hXVzB — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 6, 2025

6 Jun 2025, 06:32:48 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers KICK OFF! Match begins

6 Jun 2025, 06:46:48 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-0 ARG 15' We have seen some end-to-end action early in this game so far with both the teams really in with some attacks. Nobody has been able to push the scores yet but a good start for both the sides nevertheless.

6 Jun 2025, 06:51:05 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG 17' GOAL! Argentina take the lead and they are all off to celebrate. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) gets the ball inside the box quickly slots it into the bottom right corner. Chile goalkeeper can only watch the ball go into the net.

6 Jun 2025, 07:09:20 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG 34' Argentina were dangerously close to doubling their lead but Simeone just can not keep the ball on target from inside the box. Chile heave a sigh of relief. Things not going their way at the moment but they manage to keep Argentina's lead to one goal.

6 Jun 2025, 07:20:20 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Argentina 1-0 Chile at Half-time Argentina are ahead thanks to Alvarez's opener.

6 Jun 2025, 07:36:13 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Second half now underway...

6 Jun 2025, 07:48:01 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG 57' Lionel Messi is on the field now and he replaces N Paz. He also exchanges the captain's armband. So the wait is over. Messi has returned on the field in Argentina colours. Let us see how big of an impact he has on this game.

6 Jun 2025, 08:03:07 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG 70' Chile have upped the ante but Argentinian defence has stood strong so far with their showing. Chile have been really good in the second half but still they have nothing to show for it.

6 Jun 2025, 08:35:22 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Full-time Chile 0, Argentina 1

6 Jun 2025, 08:38:56 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Lionel Messi did not start today but that was no problem for Argentina as they have breezed past Chile 1-0. Not an easy win though as Chile were in the game right through. They came close to scoring multiple times but Argentina took the lead early and then stood strong in defence. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

6 Jun 2025, 08:39:35 am IST Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers Argentina continue to be on the top with qualification already secured. Meanwhile, Chile keep languishing at the bottom spot.