Chile Vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG At Full-time

Chile Vs Argentina highlights, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Follow highlights from the CHI vs ARG match here

Argentinas Lionel Messi, right, and Chiles Francisco Sierralta battle for the ball
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Chile's Francisco Sierralta battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 5, 2025. AP/Luis Hidalgo
Welcome to the highlights of the Chile vs Argentina match at the FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers. Lionel Messi did not start today but that was no problem for Argentina as they have breezed past Chile 1-0. Not an easy win though as Chile were in the game right through. They came close to scoring multiple times but Argentina took the lead early and then stood strong in defence. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup.
LIVE UPDATES

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chile vs Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chile Starting XI

Argentina Starting XI

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

KICK OFF!

Match begins

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-0 ARG

15' We have seen some end-to-end action early in this game so far with both the teams really in with some attacks. Nobody has been able to push the scores yet but a good start for both the sides nevertheless.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG

17' GOAL!

Argentina take the lead and they are all off to celebrate. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) gets the ball inside the box quickly slots it into the bottom right corner. Chile goalkeeper can only watch the ball go into the net.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG

34' Argentina were dangerously close to doubling their lead but Simeone just can not keep the ball on target from inside the box. Chile heave a sigh of relief. Things not going their way at the moment but they manage to keep Argentina's lead to one goal.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Argentina 1-0 Chile at Half-time

Argentina are ahead thanks to Alvarez's opener.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Second half now underway...

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG

57' Lionel Messi is on the field now and he replaces N Paz. He also exchanges the captain's armband. So the wait is over. Messi has returned on the field in Argentina colours. Let us see how big of an impact he has on this game.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG

70' Chile have upped the ante but Argentinian defence has stood strong so far with their showing. Chile have been really good in the second half but still they have nothing to show for it.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Full-time

Chile 0, Argentina 1

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Lionel Messi did not start today but that was no problem for Argentina as they have breezed past Chile 1-0. Not an easy win though as Chile were in the game right through. They came close to scoring multiple times but Argentina took the lead early and then stood strong in defence. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Argentina continue to be on the top with qualification already secured. Meanwhile, Chile keep languishing at the bottom spot.

Closing

We will close for now. Thank you for following. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

