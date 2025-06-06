Chile Vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: CHI 0-1 ARG At Full-time

Chile Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chile vs Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Chile Starting XI
Argentina Starting XI
KICK OFF!
Match begins
15' We have seen some end-to-end action early in this game so far with both the teams really in with some attacks. Nobody has been able to push the scores yet but a good start for both the sides nevertheless.
17' GOAL!
Argentina take the lead and they are all off to celebrate. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) gets the ball inside the box quickly slots it into the bottom right corner. Chile goalkeeper can only watch the ball go into the net.
34' Argentina were dangerously close to doubling their lead but Simeone just can not keep the ball on target from inside the box. Chile heave a sigh of relief. Things not going their way at the moment but they manage to keep Argentina's lead to one goal.
Argentina 1-0 Chile at Half-time
Argentina are ahead thanks to Alvarez's opener.
Second half now underway...
57' Lionel Messi is on the field now and he replaces N Paz. He also exchanges the captain's armband. So the wait is over. Messi has returned on the field in Argentina colours. Let us see how big of an impact he has on this game.
70' Chile have upped the ante but Argentinian defence has stood strong so far with their showing. Chile have been really good in the second half but still they have nothing to show for it.
Full-time
Chile 0, Argentina 1
Lionel Messi did not start today but that was no problem for Argentina as they have breezed past Chile 1-0. Not an easy win though as Chile were in the game right through. They came close to scoring multiple times but Argentina took the lead early and then stood strong in defence. Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup.
Argentina continue to be on the top with qualification already secured. Meanwhile, Chile keep languishing at the bottom spot.
Closing
We will close for now. Thank you for following.