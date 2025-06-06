India A Vs England Lions Highlights, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 1: Rahul's Century Help IND-A Reach 319/7

A dramatic double strike from George Hill has turned the tide late in the day! First, he removed the well-set KL Rahul for 116 with a beautifully pitched delivery outside off that drew the drive and found the edge. Ben Gay, stationed at second slip, completed a sharp low catch with his fingers pointing up, ending Rahul’s patient and classy innings. Just an over later, Hill produced a gem to dismantle Dhruv Jurel’s stumps. The ball pitched on a good length, jagged back in sharply, and breached the gap between bat and pad to crash into the top of off. Jurel, who had looked composed during his 52-run stay, could only shake his head as the stumps lay disturbed. Two quick blows, and the 100-run partnership was snapped just like that, injecting fresh energy into England’s attack.