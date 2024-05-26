Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final

A Sunday of epic sporting proportions is in store. Anticipation is ripe for the Indian Premier League final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the evening, but there is lots more lined up across arenas before that. PV Sindhu will eye her first BWF World Tour title in 14 months, as she meets China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Malaysia Masters final. The Monaco Grand Prix is set for race day, with Charles Leclerc in pole and Max Verstappen in sixth position. And the French Open main draw will commence, as several seeded players take the court for their first-round matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, May 26, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
26 May 2024
26 May 2024
PV Sindhu beat top seed Han Yue en route her journey to the Malaysia Masters 2024 final. Photo: File

IND Cricket Team Embark On WC Journey

Watch as Indian cricket team stars including skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja fly out to USA ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rain To Intervene IPL 2024 Final?

Will rain play spoilsport in the IPL 2024 Final between KKR and SRH tonight? Check the weather forecast here -

IPL 2024 Final: KKR will take on SRH at the Chepauk Stadium. - BCCI
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

ICYMI: Man Utd Are FA Cup 2023-24 Champions

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, May 26, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. A Sunday of epic sporting proportions is in store. Anticipation is ripe for the Indian Premier League final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the evening, but there is lots more lined up across arenas before that. PV Sindhu will eye her first BWF World Tour title in 14 months, as she meets China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Malaysia Masters final. The Monaco Grand Prix is set for race day, with Charles Leclerc in pole and Max Verstappen in sixth position. And the French Open main draw will commence, as several seeded players take the court for their first-round matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, May 26, 2024 right here.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Kolkata Airport To Shut Ops For 21 Hours
  2. Delhi: 6 Children Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar
  3. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions
  5. Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details
Entertainment News
  1. Bengaluru's Nithin NJ & Delhi's Gaurav Sharma Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh
  2. Francis Coppola Presents Honorary Palme d'Or To Lifelong Buddy George Lucas At Cannes
  3. Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Wins Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024
  4. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  5. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?
  3. Celtic 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Cup Final: 'Who Knows What Will Happen', Says Loanee Idah
  4. KKR Vs SRH: Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc, IPL 2024's Priciest Buys, To Face Off In Final
  5. Sociedad 0-2 Atletico: La Liga Final-Day Win Big Boost, Says Samuel Lino
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest