Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. A Sunday of epic sporting proportions is in store. Anticipation is ripe for the Indian Premier League final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the evening, but there is lots more lined up across arenas before that. PV Sindhu will eye her first BWF World Tour title in 14 months, as she meets China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Malaysia Masters final. The Monaco Grand Prix is set for race day, with Charles Leclerc in pole and Max Verstappen in sixth position. And the French Open main draw will commence, as several seeded players take the court for their first-round matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, May 26, 2024 right here.