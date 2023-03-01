Women's Premier League: American Seamer Tara Norris Wants To Learn From Top Cricketers

American fast bowler Tara Norris, the only player from an associate nation in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), is looking forward to pick the brains of the best in the business in the T20 event to be held later this month in Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh in last month's WPL auction.

"There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I'll get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can," she said in a statement issued by her franchise.

"Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here."

Norris said she wants to make associate nations proud with her performances in WPL.

"I definitely want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved.

"I was really surprised and honoured to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the Associate Nations as well," she said.

The WPL is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 26.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5.