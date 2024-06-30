Week Ahead, July 1-7: UEFA European Championship In Full Flow; 2024 Wimbledon Championships Underway

The month of July will be full of exciting sporting action with a number of major tournaments in the sporting event calendar. The UEFA Euro 2024 will see the Round of 16 fixtures, while the Copa America will also witness group-stage games as well as knockouts. The other high-profile event is from the grass season, with Wimbledon just around the corner. (More Sports News)
Cricket
With the ICC T20 World Cup concluded, the non-stop cricketing action gears for more. The Indian Women’s side will continue to play their multi-format series with South Africa. The Sri Lankan T20 domestic tournament will kick-off from July 1. England Women will play ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand Women. While in the English domestic circuit, the County Championship games will be in full flow.
Football
The UEFA European Championship, the week starts with Spain taking on Georgia in the last-16 clash and France meeting Belgium. Portugal, Netherlands, France, Belgium will be in action looking for a spot in the quarter finals. The last-eight fixtures start from July 5. The Copa America 2024 knockouts also kick-off from July 5.
Other Sports
In Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Rohan Bopanna among others will all be in action as Wimbledon starts from July 1. The Tour De France will also run during the week, all the way till the third week of July. Star badminton players will make the trip as the Canada Open will roll on from July 2nd.