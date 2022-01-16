Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports
Virat Kohli’s Contribution To The Team As Captain Is Invaluable: Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli’s Contribution To The Team As Captain Is Invaluable: Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli left India's Test captaincy as the most successful skipper of the nation in the format with 40 wins from 68 matches. His annoucement came in the aftermath of Test series loss to South Africa.

Virat Kohli’s Contribution To The Team As Captain Is Invaluable: Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah had been Team India's ace pacer under Virat Kohli's captaincy. - Twitter/@Jaspritbumrah93

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 5:51 pm

"Your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set," veteran spinner R Ashwin summarised Virat Kohli's spectacular Test captaincy stint as other members of the Indian cricket team also hailed the integrity and the vision of the talismanic leader. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who took over from MS Dhoni midway through the Australian tour back in 2014-15, on Saturday announced his decision to quit Test captaincy. 

The 33-year-old leaves as the most successful India captain in Test cricket with 40 wins from 68 matches with the highlight being the wins in Australia and England last year.

It was under Kohli that team India become a force to reckon with in all conditions and won overseas.

Related stories

Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Legacy: Many Highs And Not So Many Lows

"Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc," Ashwin tweeted.

"Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. 

"Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that's my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on," Ashwin added.  

Senior India and Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma, who has played with Kohli since childhood, recalled a conversation during the 2017-18 tour of South Africa when Kohli had told him that India needs to start winning in overseas conditions.

"Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India. All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well.

"I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me it's high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn't win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia & beat them in Australia. In England 2017-18 series we lost, but we know as team how close we came! 

"So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for India  and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us," Ishant wrote.

Kohl's decision to quit Test captaincy caught everyone by surprise and India's limited overs skipper Rohit Sharma was no different.

"Shocked?? But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain," Rohit wrote in his Instagram post while also wishing Kohli the best for the future.

India's fast bowling revolution in Tests began under Kohli, who always backed his pacers. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were quick to thank the former skipper for his contributions. 

"Integrity, insight and inclusivity. Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you've been a great leader to this side. It's been a pleasure playing under you," Bumrah said.

"The epitome of leadership. The man who galvanised a team to win overseas Congratulations on a brilliant run as Team India captain. Looking forward to more from you with the bat - Go well Virat," Shami tweeted. 

Openers Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal also congratulated Kohli on an illustrious captaincy stint. 

Congratulations on taking the Indian team all the way to the top! Been a pleasure playing under your leadership, Virat!," Dhawan tweeted.

"A leader in every sense. Can't thank you enough for all that you've done, Skip," said Rahul.

"Congratulations Virat Kohli on a fantastic term as captain. It was an absolute honour playing under your leadership. Someone who led by example. You have created a winning mentality in everyone. Your passion and dedication towards the game is an inspiration. Thank you, Skips," Agarwal said.

Tags

Sports Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Shami Kl Rahul Ravichandran Ashwin Mayank Agarwal Cricket Indian Cricket Indian Cricket Team BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Cricket - BCCI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Indian Super League 2021-22: FC Goa Vs East Bengal — Preview, Live Streaming

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

Ashes 2021-22: Trouble For Joe Root As England Launch 'Drinking' Investigation - VIDEO

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Kagiso Rabada Released From South Africa Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed