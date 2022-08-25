Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

US Open Qualifiers 2022: Yuki Bhambri Advances, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal Knocked Out

Yuki Bhambri, who is ranked 552 in the world, beat higher-ranked Radu Albot in a match that lasted one hour and 34 minutes at the US Open 2022 qualifiers.

Yuki Bhambri will take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the second qualifying round.
Yuki Bhambri will take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the second qualifying round. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 9:23 pm

India’s Yuki Bhambri advanced to the men's singles second round after a hard-fought win over Moldovian Radu Albot in the US Open 2022 qualifiers. (More Tennis News)

However, the country's highest-ranked men’s singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sumit Nagal made early exits after losing their respective qualifying matches in straight sets.

While world number 241 Ramanathan went down to American teen Bruno Kuzuhara 3-6, 5-7 in one hour and 28 minutes, Nagal lost to Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-7, 4-6. Yuki, who is ranked world number 552, downed a higher-ranked Albot (107) 7-6(4), 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 34 minutes.

While Yuki got off to a slow start in the first set, the Indian bounced back and stretched the opening set to a tie-breaker, in which he triumphed. With a far better breakpoint conversions in the second set coupled with a decent net play, Yuki pocketed the second set to enter the next round.

Related stories

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Withdraws From US Open, Not Allowed To Travel To United States

Angelique Kerber Announces Pregnancy, Pulls Out Of US Open 2022

Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of US Open Due To Injury

The 30-year-old will take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the second qualifying round of the Grand Slam event on Thursday.

Yuki, who spent the most of last three years nursing knee injuries and recovering from multiple operations, played his first Grand Slam qualifier earlier this year at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round of qualifiers.

Tags

Sports Tennis US Open Yuki Bhambri Ramkumar Ramanathan Sumit Nagal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read