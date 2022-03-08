Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
UEFA Champions League 2021-22: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe Suffers Foot Injury Ahead Of Real Madrid Decider

Paris Saint-Germain are ahead in the Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s strike in the first leg.

PSG in a club statement said Kylian Mbappe's fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. Twitter (PSG)

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 9:41 am

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe injured his left foot during training on Monday, two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 second leg game. (More Football News)

The French Ligue 1 club said Mbappe, who scored a stoppage-time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during Monday’s training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring.

PSG said Mbappe received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. The match against Madrid is on Wednesday. Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.

"Kylian Mbappe suffered a shock on the left foot in training today. He performed treatment this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring and a new point will be made in 24 hours," PSG said in a statement.

The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on their star. Mbappe was suspended this weekend for a Ligue 1 match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0.

PSG had beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg in Paris. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club also updated about Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera.

"Sergio Ramos is training individually until the end of the week. Ander Herrera trains individually and continues treatment for his conjunctivitis. He will resume training with the group at the end of the week," the statement further added. 

