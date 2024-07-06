Tennis

Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four

Sinner breezed past Kecmanovic on Friday to claim his place in round four with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory

Jannik Sinner booked his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon
To win on grass, you have to be kind to the court, so quipped Jannik Sinner after his win over Miomir Kecmanovic at Wimbledon(More Tennis News)

Sinner breezed past Kecmanovic on Friday to claim his place in round four with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory.

The world number one continued his record of having never lost to Kecmanovic in what was the duo's fourth meeting.

After going four sets in rounds one and two against Yannick Hanfmann and Matteo Berrettini respectively, Sinner wrapped up this encounter in just one hour and 36 minutes.

BY Stats Perform

The Australian Open champion reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, and explained what he has learned from playing on the surface over the years. 

"To make friendship with the grass! Be very kind to the grass and something positive will happen," Sinner said with a smile.

"In the beginning, I was struggling a lot but every year I feel like I am improving so let's see what I can do this year but being happy on the court is the most important."

Sinner will now face the winner of Denis Shapovalov and Ben Shelton, with that tie among several that was interrupted by rain earlier in the day.

Data Debrief: Sinner's stroll in the park

Sinner's triumph on Centre Court was his 41st at ATP level this year, taking him beyond Casper Ruud (40) for the most outright wins of any player in 2024.

The Italian's dominance was demonstrated by the statistics, with Sinner winning 36 of his 42 first-serve points, striking 11 aces, 35 winners and converting five break points while offering up just one in return, which he saved.

