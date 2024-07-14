Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat

It was Djokovic's 10th Wimbledon final overall, with this one even more impressive due to his recovery from a knee operation that he suffered at the French Open, which was also won by Alcaraz

Wimbledon runner-up Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic is "living his childhood dream" every time he steps out on Wimbledon's Centre Court, despite his straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. (Match Report | More Tennis News)

Djokovic, who has played in each of the last six finals at All England Club, faced Alcaraz in a repeat of last year's championship match but fell to a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) defeat.

A win would have made Djokovic the most decorated player in grand slam history, and taken him level with Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles crowns at SW19.

And the 37-year-old chose to look on the bright side as he took in Centre Court after the match.

"I have to be very proud," Djokovic said.

"Obviously, it's a bit of a disappointment right now, but when I reflect on the last couple of weeks and the last four to five weeks and what I've been through, along with my team members and family, I'm very satisfied, because Wimbledon was always the childhood dream of mine, playing on the centre stage.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon final.
Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz Dazzles To See Off Djokovic, Retains All England Club Crown

BY Stats Perform

"I try to remind myself how surreal it is to be here, even if I've been blessed to be in 10 finals, every single time I step on Centre Court, it feels like the first time. I'm living my childhood dream."

Djokovic is a 24-time major champion and after a glittering career, he claimed he may end up moving into coaching for his children in the future... if they in fact do want to take up tennis.

"My kids, they now start to like tennis a little bit," he added with a smile over at his family.

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy.
Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'

BY Stats Perform

"I don't know if I have the nerves to keep on going with a coaching career for my son. There are a lot of beautiful things other than tennis, but if you wish to pursue it, I'll be there for you.

"I want to say thanks to my whole team, physio, everyone, for sticking with me through good and bad times. We're the only ones who know what we've been through. Let's keep it going."

