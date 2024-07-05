Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat his 22-year-old Scottish opponent Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 on Centre Court on Thursday in another test of his fitness following recent knee surgery

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Novak Djokovic says he wouldn't have been surprised if his second-round match against young Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon went to a fifth set, but he's "very glad it didn't.” (More Tennis News)

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat his 22-year-old Scottish opponent 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 on Centre Court on Thursday in another test of his fitness following recent knee surgery.

“Can I be playing better and moving better? Yes, absolutely,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “So I'm hoping that as the tournament progresses each day or each match I'll be feeling a bit better.”

Fearnley, a wild-card entry who recently finished playing college tennis at TCU, had a strong cheering section that erupted when he took the third set.

“He served very well, it was very difficult to break his serve. He made me work, definitely,” Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he should have closed it out in straight sets, but that he "was not really comfortable in my own skin, particularly in the third and fourth.

“Sometimes you have rough days where maybe you are not feeling your best," he added, "and of course it also depends on the opponent across the net. He made me earn this victory.”

Andy Murray was visibly emotional after Thursday's match - null
Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat

BY Stats Perform

No. 5 Jessica Pegula become the highest-seeded women's player to lose. The American was defeated by Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-1. For Wang, it was her first victory over a top-10 player.

Two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was the No. 3 seed at Wimbledon before she pulled out before the first round because of a shoulder injury.

Britain's big day got off to a rough start when wild-card entry Yuriko Lily Miyazaki won only 19 points en route to a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Daria Kasatkina.

The 28-year-old Miyazaki committed 31 unforced errors and five double-faults in falling to the No. 14-seeded Kasatkina, a Russian who won the Eastbourne title ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Later on Centre Court, Andy Murray was set to play doubles with his brother, Jamie. The two-time Wimbledon champion pulled out of the singles competition.

Kasatkina will next face Paula Badosa, who advanced Thursday by beating Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2.

No. 12 Madison Keys marked U.S. Independence Day with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Wang Yafan to reach the third round.

“I've always really loved playing during the Fourth of July. I think I've spent more Fourths of Julys in London than anywhere else in the world,” the 29-year-old American said. “It's always fun, and it's definitely an experience. Like today walking by I saw a bunch of Americans, and they all said, Happy Fourth.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Scores 81 As SA-W Post 189 Against IND-W At Chepauk
  2. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  3. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  4. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
  5. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
Football News
  1. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  2. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  4. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  5. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  3. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  4. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  5. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  5. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
World News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Argentina Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start