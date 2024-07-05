Tennis

Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat

Murray and brother Jamie suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata, two days after he announced he would not participate in the singles

Andy Murray was visibly emotional after Thursday's match
info_icon

Andy Murray said he wished he could play on forever after his final Wimbledon began with a doubles defeat alongside brother Jamie on an emotional Centre Court.  (More Tennis News)

Murray and brother Jamie suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata, two days after he announced he would not participate in the singles.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who underwent back surgery just over a week ago, has since announced he will pair up with Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles. 

Following his doubles match on Thursday, the likes of John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic were invited onto Centre Court for an emotional ceremony to mark his achievements at the tournament, which he won in 2013 and 2016.

In an interview with BBC Sport's Sue Barker, Murray said of teaming up with his elder brother: "It was obviously really special, I never had the chance to do it before. 

Rafael Nadal will feature at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List

BY Associated Press

"The way things worked out, there was a chance this year and it was a race against time.

"Physically it wasn't easy but I'm glad we could get out here and do it just one time together."

Murray has repeatedly said he will retire at the end of 2024, with an appearance at the Paris Olympics now his target.

Speaking about his impending retirement, Murray said: "It's hard. I would love to keep playing but I physically can't, it's too tough now. 

"The injuries have added up and they haven't been insignificant. I want to play forever. I love the sport, it's given me so much and taught me so many lessons."

Reflecting on his two victories at SW19, Murray said the pressure of winning his first grand slam title meant he could not fully enjoy the 2013 success, but opened up on the big celebrations that followed his second triumph.

"I didn't really enjoy it as much as I should have done, I just found it very, very stressful," Murray said. "2016 was different. 

"I felt way less pressure and the enjoyment I got out of that win was amazing, I could enjoy it with the people closest to me. 

"Of the slams, that was my favourite one. I don't remember much of that night, I had a few drinks and I did unfortunately vomit in the cab on the way home!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Scores 81 As SA-W Post 189 Against IND-W At Chepauk
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  4. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  5. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9; Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row
  2. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  3. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  4. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  5. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  5. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
World News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9; Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Argentina Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start