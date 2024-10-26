Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis

Lorenzo Musetti described his triumph over Alexander Zverev as "a pretty big win" as the Italian battled from the brink to advance to the Erste Bank Open semi-finals. (More Tennis News)
Musetti, who will now face Jack Draper in the final four, found himself 3-0 down in a second-set tie-break before roaring back to claim a 2-6, 6-5 (7-5) 6-4 victory.
In an absorbing clash with Zverev, who was the top seed in Vienna, Musetti showcased his class in the decider, ending the almost three-hour clash with a love service game.
The 22-year-old struck 35 winners and saved eight out of 12 break points he faced en route to earning the biggest hard-court win of his career against the 2021 Vienna champion.
“It didn’t start how we planned, I was struggling to find the right balance with my forehand and the variation of my backhand,” said Musetti.
“But I stayed there, even when he came back in the second, I saved a lot of break points at 5-5. It’s definitely a match that means a lot to me.
“It’s a pretty big win [in my career], because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions.
"But, after the first round, I was feeling in good shape and today I showed that.”