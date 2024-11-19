United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS

Tournament heavyweights United States of America will face Australia in the third quarter-final of Davis Cup Final 8 2024, at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Thursday (November 21). Watch the USA vs AUS tennis clash live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)
With the likes of world number four Taylor Fritz and the 21st-ranked Ben Shelton in their arsenal, 32-time Davis Cup champions USA are formidable team to reckon with. The side blanked Slovakia 3-0 to seal its passage to the knockout stage from Group C.
Meanwhile, Australia advanced from Group B with two victories and a loss to Spain.
Before this tie, however, all eyes will be tennis legend Rafael Nadal's potential swansong, as he is a member of the Spain team that welcomes Netherlands in an earlier quarter-final.
United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Squads
USA: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek, Bob Bryan (non-playing captain)
Australia: Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, Lleyton Hewitt (non-playing captain)
United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the United States vs Australia quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 be played?
The United States vs Australia quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be played at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Thursday, November 21 from 2:30 PM IST onwards (timings subject to change).
Where to watch the United States vs Australia quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 in India?
The United States vs Australia quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels in India.