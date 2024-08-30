Tennis

Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit

Four years after the declaration of domestic abuse from Olga Sharypova, an-ex girlfriend of tennis superstar Alexander Zverev, the journalist who covered the story has had to crowd-fund the legal fees to fight the lawsuit from the current World No.4

2024 US Open tennis championships Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller_1
US Open 2024: Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts to fans after defeating Alexandre Muller, of France | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
info_icon

Four years after the declaration of domestic abuse from Olga Sharypova, an-ex girlfriend of tennis superstar Alexander Zverev, the journalist who covered the story has had to crowd-fund the legal fees to fight the lawsuit from the current World No.4. (More Tennis News)

The well known tennis writer took to X and shared a GoFundMe link, a crowdfunding website, after giving the details of the litigation cost with Zverev’s legal team in the courts of Germany.

Ben Rothenberg said that the funding amount of $22,000 was completed in 22 hours, and he will further send the remaining money after legal expenses to the House of Ruth, a domestic violence house in Washington DC.

Sharypova, in 2020, levelled allegations of abuse against Zverev. Rothenberg, a renowned member of tennis media, sent by New York Times to cover Grand Slams from 2011-2022, interviewed her as well as published it in Racquet magazine, in two parts. 

Zverev, who denied all allegations, embroiled Rothenberg in litigation on the grounds of defamation.

However, in his first story, Sharypova put out details of physical abuse, alleging that Zverev tried to smother her with a pillow.

There were also calls for investigation from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) as the allegations were at tournament hotels. 

But, due to not enough evidence, the ATP had to end in 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Premier League: Frank Confident Brentford Will Find Clinical Edge Without Toney
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  2. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  5. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One-Third Of Doctors, Mostly Women, Feel Unsafe During Night Shifts: IMA Study
  2. Gurugram: Municipal Worker Abducted, Killed By Man Who Suspected His Wife's Affair With Him
  3. Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Professor Over Sexual Harassment Complaint
  4. Bangladesh's 'Birangonas': Documenting The Sexual Violence Of The 1971 Conflict
  5. Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign