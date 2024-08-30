Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit

Four years after the declaration of domestic abuse from Olga Sharypova, an-ex girlfriend of tennis superstar Alexander Zverev, the journalist who covered the story has had to crowd-fund the legal fees to fight the lawsuit from the current World No.4. (More Tennis News)
The well known tennis writer took to X and shared a GoFundMe link, a crowdfunding website, after giving the details of the litigation cost with Zverev’s legal team in the courts of Germany.
Ben Rothenberg said that the funding amount of $22,000 was completed in 22 hours, and he will further send the remaining money after legal expenses to the House of Ruth, a domestic violence house in Washington DC.
Sharypova, in 2020, levelled allegations of abuse against Zverev. Rothenberg, a renowned member of tennis media, sent by New York Times to cover Grand Slams from 2011-2022, interviewed her as well as published it in Racquet magazine, in two parts.
Zverev, who denied all allegations, embroiled Rothenberg in litigation on the grounds of defamation.
However, in his first story, Sharypova put out details of physical abuse, alleging that Zverev tried to smother her with a pillow.
There were also calls for investigation from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) as the allegations were at tournament hotels.